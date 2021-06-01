Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $197,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.23. 50,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.