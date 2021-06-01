United States Steel Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.35 Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

