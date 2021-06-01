Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 33.5% in May

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the April 29th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $647,442 over the last ninety days. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $252.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.61%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

