Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Eric Semler Purchases 39,900 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $194,313.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler acquired 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,074.48.

Shares of UONE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. The firm has a market cap of $421.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

