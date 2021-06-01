Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 257,700 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 28,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $638.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

