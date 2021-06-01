Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

