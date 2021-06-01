Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $370.57. 1,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,095. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

