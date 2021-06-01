Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.90. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.