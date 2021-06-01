Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 29th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,962,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.