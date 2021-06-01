Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 199.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,549,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $13,767,000.

VGSH opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

