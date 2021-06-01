Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average of $202.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

