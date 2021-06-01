Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,996 shares of company stock worth $770,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vaxcyte by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

