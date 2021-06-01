Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.65.

VEEV stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

