Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,497 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.