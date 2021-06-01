Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

The Southern stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

