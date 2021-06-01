Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $261.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.38. The stock has a market cap of $307.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

