Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

