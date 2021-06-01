Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

DIS stock opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.59 billion, a PE ratio of 180.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

