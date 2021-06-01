VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-$55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

NYSE VIAO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 9,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

