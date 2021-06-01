Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 148,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,107,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

