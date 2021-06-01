Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Ingles Markets worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

