Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 378,382 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,279 shares of company stock worth $1,144,540. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

