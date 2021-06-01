Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,051 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

TMP opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 523 shares of company stock worth $42,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.