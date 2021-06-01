Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 220.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 101,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.