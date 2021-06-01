Vidulum Price Hits $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Vidulum has a total market cap of $281,801.05 and approximately $1,572.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

