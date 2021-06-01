VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. VINchain has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $215,944.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.01007410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.30 or 0.09790544 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.