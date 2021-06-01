Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of -1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.