Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.
VPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of VPG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.