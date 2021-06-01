Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.

VPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of VPG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

