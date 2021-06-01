Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

Several research firms have commented on VST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

VST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 132,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,912. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $879,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vistra by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,301,000 after buying an additional 588,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 396,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

