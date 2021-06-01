Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $33.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VITL remained flat at $$21.29 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $850.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

