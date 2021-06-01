Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

VITL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 229,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,283. The company has a market capitalization of $854.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

