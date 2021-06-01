Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Financial Review

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Adecco Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adecco Group and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecco Group 2 4 4 0 2.20 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Adecco Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adecco Group and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecco Group $22.34 billion 0.50 -$111.94 million $0.66 52.38 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.60

Volt Information Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adecco Group. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Adecco Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Adecco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adecco Group and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecco Group 1.96% 11.88% 3.94% Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59%

Summary

Adecco Group beats Volt Information Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 4,800 branches in 60 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.