vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -1.83. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 703,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $508,000. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.