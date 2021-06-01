W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.66

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $76.65, with a volume of 13646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

