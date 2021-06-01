Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 489,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

