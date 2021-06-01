Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webjet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Webjet in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Webjet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Webjet has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.