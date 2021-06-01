Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for British Land (BLND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of British Land (LON: BLND) recently:

5/27/2021 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

BLND stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 492.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

Get British Land Company Plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.49%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,553,135.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.