WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,757,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 29th total of 1,249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLYYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

