Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $954.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

