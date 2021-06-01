WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 1,400,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,481,724 shares of company stock valued at $526,579,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

