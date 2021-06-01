Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 4.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,443. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.