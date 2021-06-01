Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 256,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

