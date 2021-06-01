Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,931. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

