Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes $417,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.33. 50,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.