Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.88.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,534 shares of company stock worth $12,578,183 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 92.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 78.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $291,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

