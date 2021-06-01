World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Celanese by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Celanese by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 256,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

