World Asset Management Inc Has $577,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $854.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $865.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $872.89. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 145.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $643.91 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

