World Asset Management Inc Has $610,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 195.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

