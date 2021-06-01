World Asset Management Inc Sells 115 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $363.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.24 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.