WOWswap Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $95,064.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00026344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00298105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00189512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00995218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

